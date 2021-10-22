CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Lamar

 4 days ago

LAMAR, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cZMfAvR00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

