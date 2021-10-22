CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acushnet, MA

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

 4 days ago

(ACUSHNET, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Acushnet. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Acushnet:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cZMf97x00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

