Take advantage of Friday’s cloudy forecast in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, KY.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Alexandria, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alexandria:

Friday, October 22 Cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



