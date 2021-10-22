CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abbeville, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Abbeville

Abbeville (AL) Weather Channel
Abbeville (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ABBEVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cZMf2ws00

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Abbeville (AL) Weather Channel

Abbeville (AL) Weather Channel

Abbeville, AL
147
Followers
610
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy