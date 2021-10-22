CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluff City, TN

Bluff City Weather Forecast

Bluff City Weather Forecast
Bluff City (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

BLUFF CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cZMeu7i00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(BLUFF CITY, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bluff City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
