CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manteo, NC

Manteo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Manteo (NC) Weather Channel
Manteo (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

MANTEO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cZMetEz00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Manteo (NC) Weather Channel

Manteo is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(MANTEO, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manteo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MANTEO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manteo, NC
Manteo (NC) Weather Channel

Manteo (NC) Weather Channel

Manteo, NC
85
Followers
611
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy