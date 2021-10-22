Manteo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MANTEO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
