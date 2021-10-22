Ramseur Weather Forecast

RAMSEUR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



