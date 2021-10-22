4-Day Weather Forecast For Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 58 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
