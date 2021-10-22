CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Chillicothe

 4 days ago

CHILLICOTHE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 58 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

