Pahokee Daily Weather Forecast

PAHOKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, October 25 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.