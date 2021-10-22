Pahokee Daily Weather Forecast
PAHOKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, October 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
