Farmington, NY

Weather Forecast For Farmington

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel
Farmington (NY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

FARMINGTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Farmington, NY
Farmington (NY) Weather Channel

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel

Farmington, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

