Shepherd, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Shepherd

Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel
Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SHEPHERD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0cZMeeFK00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

