Rogersville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROGERSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0