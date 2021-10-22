CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Spencer

 4 days ago

SPENCER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cZMdfAG00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

