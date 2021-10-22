CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, FL

Trenton Daily Weather Forecast

Trenton (FL) Weather Channel
Trenton (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

TRENTON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cZMdTWQ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, FL
Trenton (FL) Weather Channel

Trenton (FL) Weather Channel

Trenton, FL
125
Followers
615
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy