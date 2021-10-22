CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weaverville, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Weaverville

Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel
Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

WEAVERVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0cZMdRky00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel

Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel

Weaverville, NC
140
Followers
617
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy