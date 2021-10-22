4-Day Weather Forecast For Weaverville

WEAVERVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 64 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of Rain Showers High 73 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



