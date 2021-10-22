CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnfield, LA

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Winnfield

 4 days ago

(WINNFIELD, LA) A sunny Friday is here for Winnfield, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winnfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cZMd7Qv00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

