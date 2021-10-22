CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, KY

Weather Forecast For Walton

Walton (KY) Weather Channel
Walton (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

WALTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

