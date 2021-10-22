CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, OH

Cloudy forecast for Trenton? Jump on it!

Trenton (OH) Weather Channel
Trenton (OH) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(TRENTON, OH.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Trenton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cZMcV2P00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Trenton (OH) Weather Channel

Trenton (OH) Weather Channel

Trenton, OH
118
Followers
619
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy