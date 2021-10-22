4-Day Weather Forecast For Lowell

LOWELL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, October 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



