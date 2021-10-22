4-Day Weather Forecast For Lowell
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
