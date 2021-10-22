CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Lowell

 4 days ago

LOWELL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cZMcQcm00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

