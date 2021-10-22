Youngsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YOUNGSVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0