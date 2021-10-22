4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Butler
LAKE BUTLER, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
