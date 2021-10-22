4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Butler

LAKE BUTLER, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.