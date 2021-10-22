CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Butler, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Butler

Lake Butler (FL) Weather Channel
Lake Butler (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

LAKE BUTLER, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cZMcCVq00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Butler (FL) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Lake Butler — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LAKE BUTLER, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Butler. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
LAKE BUTLER, FL
Lake Butler (FL) Weather Channel

Lake Butler (FL) Weather Channel

Lake Butler, FL
130
Followers
614
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy