Milan, TN

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Milan (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(MILAN, TN) A sunny Friday is here for Milan, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Milan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0cZMc5Q000

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Milan, TN
Milan, TN
