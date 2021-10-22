A rainy Friday in Freedom — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(FREEDOM, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Freedom Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Freedom:

Friday, October 22 Rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 61 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 28 mph



Sunday, October 24 Heavy rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 59 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.