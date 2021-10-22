Weather Forecast For Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 52 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers High 51 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.