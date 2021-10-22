CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NC

Troy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Troy (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

TROY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cZMbxaq00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

