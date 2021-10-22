CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill Haven, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Schuylkill Haven

Schuylkill Haven (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0cZMbuwf00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

