CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mastic, NY

Mastic Weather Forecast

Mastic (NY) Weather Channel
Mastic (NY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

MASTIC, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0cZMbsBD00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mastic, NY
Mastic (NY) Weather Channel

Mastic (NY) Weather Channel

Mastic, NY
67
Followers
613
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy