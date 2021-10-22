Willard Daily Weather Forecast

WILLARD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 54 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 61 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



