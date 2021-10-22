Willard Daily Weather Forecast
WILLARD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0