Calimesa Weather Forecast
CALIMESA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
