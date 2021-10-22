Calimesa Weather Forecast

CALIMESA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 65 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.