Calimesa, CA

Calimesa Weather Forecast

Calimesa (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CALIMESA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cZMbpX200

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

