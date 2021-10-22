CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsville, VA

Weather Forecast For Hillsville

 4 days ago

HILLSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cZMbn0o00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Hillsville (VA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(HILLSVILLE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hillsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hillsville (VA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(HILLSVILLE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hillsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hillsville (VA) Weather Channel

Hillsville (VA) Weather Channel

Hillsville, VA
