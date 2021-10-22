Sun forecast for Grand Terrace — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(GRAND TERRACE, CA) A sunny Friday is here for Grand Terrace, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Terrace:

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.