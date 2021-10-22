CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnsonville, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Johnsonville

Johnsonville (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

JOHNSONVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

