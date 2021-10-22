CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Munford, AL

Munford Weather Forecast

Munford (AL) Weather Channel
Munford (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

MUNFORD, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cZMbibB00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(MUNFORD, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Munford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
MUNFORD, AL
Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Munford, AL
127
Followers
619
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy