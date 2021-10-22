Weather Forecast For Alma

ALMA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 59 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.