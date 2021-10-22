Weather Forecast For Alma
ALMA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0