Alma, AR

Weather Forecast For Alma

Alma (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ALMA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cZMbgpj00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

