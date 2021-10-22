CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity, AL

Weather Forecast For Trinity

Trinity (AL) Weather Channel
Weather Forecast For Trinity
 4 days ago

TRINITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0cZMbfx000

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

