Weather Forecast For Trinity
TRINITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
