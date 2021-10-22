CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IN

Jump on Spencer’s cloudy forecast today

Spencer (IN) Weather Channel
Spencer (IN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(SPENCER, IN.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Spencer, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spencer:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cZMbdBY00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of drizzle during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

