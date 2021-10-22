CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ayden

Ayden (NC) Weather Channel
Ayden (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

AYDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cZMbcIp00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

City
Ayden, NC
Ayden (NC) Weather Channel

Ayden is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

AYDEN, NC
Ayden (NC) Weather Channel

Ayden (NC) Weather Channel

Ayden, NC
