Deatsville, AL

Deatsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Deatsville (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

DEATSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cZMbbQ600

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

