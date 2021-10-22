Deatsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DEATSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0