Cloudy forecast for Essexville — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(ESSEXVILLE, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Essexville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Essexville:
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 50 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 52 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers
- High 50 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
