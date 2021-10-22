CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villas, NJ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Villas

Villas (NJ) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

VILLAS, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cZMbV4c00

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

