4-Day Weather Forecast For Villas
VILLAS, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
