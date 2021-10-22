CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

Brooklyn Weather Forecast

Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

BROOKLYN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cZMbUBt00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 54 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

