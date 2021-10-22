Bethany Weather Forecast
BETHANY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, October 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0