Collinsville, VA

Collinsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Collinsville (VA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

COLLINSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cZMbPmG00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

