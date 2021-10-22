Collinsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLLINSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
