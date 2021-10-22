CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duncansville, PA

Duncansville Daily Weather Forecast

Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel
Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

DUNCANSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cZMbNG200

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel

Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel

Duncansville, PA
136
Followers
609
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy