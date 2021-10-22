Atlantic Beach Weather Forecast

ATLANTIC BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of Rain Showers High 84 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.