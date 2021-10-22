Friday set for rain in Benton City — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BENTON CITY, WA) Friday is set to be rainy in Benton City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Benton City:

Friday, October 22 Rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 61 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight High 61 °F, low 43 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, October 24 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 61 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 62 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.