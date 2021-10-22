Daily Weather Forecast For Dalzell
DALZELL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
