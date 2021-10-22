Weather Forecast For Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0