Ludowici, GA

Ludowici Weather Forecast

Ludowici (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

LUDOWICI, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cZMbAmb00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

