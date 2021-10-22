Daily Weather Forecast For Anna
ANNA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 24
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0