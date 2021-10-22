CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Anna

 4 days ago

ANNA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cZMb5SD00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

